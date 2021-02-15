Former Anglo Irish Bank chief David Drumm released from prison

David Drumm, the former chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank who was jailed for his role in a €7.2 billion fraud, is free after after serving three years and four months in prison.

Drumm was released from the low-security prison at Loughan House in Blacklion, Co Cavan at 10.30 on Monday morning, it has been confirmed.

In all, the former banker spent two years and eight months in an Irish jail, along with a further six months in prisons in the United States while he fought extradition.

The Irish authorities brought the former banker back to Ireland to face 33 charges including forgery, conspiracy to defraud and false accounting linked to Anglo transactions in late 2007 and 2008, when it was scrambling to avoid collapse.

He moved, along with his family, to Massachusetts in June 2009, six months after resigning from the bank, settling with his family in the wealthy Boston commuter town of Wellesley.

In June 2018, Drumm was sentenced to six years in jail, getting credit for 5½ months served in Massachusetts in the US, for his role in a €7.2 billion fraud perpetrated at the peak of the banking crisis in 2008.

‘Reprehensible’

In her sentencing, said Judge Karen O’Connor said Drumm engaged in “grossly reprehensible behaviour” and his motivation to keep Anglo open, as his defence team argued during the 87-day trial, was “irrelevant” and “does not provide any excuse for fraud and dishonesty”.

In an eight-page ruling, the judge said Drumm, as chief executive of the bank, held “a position of trust, when he authorised, directed and was actively involved in this dishonest and fraudulent scheme”.

“This offending was premeditated and planned, and in fact the evidence was that significant planning went into this fraud,” she said in her ruling at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge stressed she was not sentencing Drumm for “causing the financial crisis” or “for the recession that occurred”. The offending did not cause the bank to collapse, she added.

The court was only sentencing Drumm on two specific offences: conspiracy to defraud and false accounting in relation to the €7.2 billion transactions.

“In this case, two ‘blue chip’ publicly quoted companies conspired to manipulate the public accounts of Anglo Irish Bank,” said Judge O’Connor.

“Mr Drumm, along with others, put together a dishonest scheme and engaged in transactions designed to inflate deposits from a non-banking entity to Anglo Irish Bank on 30th September, 2008, which was the reporting year-end date for that bank.”