Forensic experts examine burned-out car in which man found

Gardaí are expected to open a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in a burning car in west Dublin last night.

The man’s charred remains were found inside the burning vehicle after its discovery at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan at approximately 8.15pm.

Gardaí initially received reports of gunfire in the area and also of a car on fire last night. Dublin Fire Brigade, gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene to find the vehicle ablaze.

When the fire was brought under control the remains of a man were found in the front passenger seat.

It is suspected the man had been shot in the head while seated in the car before it was set on fire.

Gardaí are trying to establish whether the suspected shooting is linked to the attempted gun murder of a man in September, also in the Lucan area.

The body and car remained at the scene, which is sealed off, on Tuesday morning. The Garda Technical Bureau arrived at the scene just after 8.15am.

Gardaí at the scene in Mount Andrew, Lucan where the body of man was discovered inside a burning vehicle on Monday night. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí are trying to establish the identity of the victim and whether the suspected shooting is linked to the attempted gun murder of a man in September, also in the Lucan area.

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of their investigation.

A small bunch of flowers has been laid close to the cordoned off area. The estate is located close to the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Local Independent councillor Alan Hayes said Mount Andrew is a very quiet estate.

Gardaí at the scene where the body of man was discovered inside a burning vehicle on Monday night. Photograph: Collins

‘Shocked’

“Residents are shocked that this happened in their community, literally outside of their front doors. It’s not something you’d expect to happen,” he said.

“They’re also worried because they’re concerned with the darker evenings letting children out to play, people are thinking is it actually safe.

“It’s predominantly young families in that community. They don’t want to see this kind of thing happening.”

Residents said they were “shocked and in disbelief” at the incident, describing the area as “generally quiet enough”.

“I’m shocked, I’ve been living here a few years and there’s never been anything like this,” said one young woman.

Labour councillor Joanna Tuffy said “major policing resources” need to be put into Lucan.

The burned-out car in which a man’s body was found. Photograph: Collins

“There was a shooting in Lucan in another housing estate a while back. There has been a number of deaths and shootings in Lucan in recent years,” she said.

“It’s a terrible disregard for human life and it’s happening in neighbourhoods where it would cause a lot of fear, where families live and coming so close to people in their houses.”

Possible link to September shooting

A pathologist is also due to carry out a preliminary examination on the victim’s body before its removal for a full postmortem.

The death of the man is being treated as suspicious and is expected to be upgraded to a murder inquiry when the results of the postmortem are known.

Garda sources stressed that because the remains were found inside a burning car, it was impossible to be certain he died of a gunshot wound until the postmortem results were known.

The incident comes a few months after a man was wounded several times in a gangland-style murder attempt in the Lucan area. The victim, in his 40s, was in his car at Griffeen Glen Park at 1.50pm on September 4th when a gunman opened fire, hitting him a number of times through the front windscreen.

While the man was wounded several times, he managed to flee into a nearby house and survived the attack. It was believed at the time that the shooting was linked to the shooting dead of David “Chen” Lynch on March 1st on the Foxdene estate, about 2km away.

Lynch was involved in the drugs trade and money laundering and was known to the man shot at in September.

It was unclear on Monday night whether the latest suspected shooting in Lucan was linked to the murder of Lynch and the subsequent murder attempt, though the possibility of links was not being ruled out.