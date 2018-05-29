Flowers left at area where body of Jastine Valdez was found

Flowers have been left at the area where Jastine Valdez was found dead in Rathmichael, Co Dublin last week.

The Valdez family is due to return to the Philippines today with the 24-year-old’s body.

Ms Valdez was abducted on Saturday, May 19th while walking along the R760 road near her home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. She was murdered shortly afterwards and her body was found the following Monday near Puck’s Castle Lane in Rathmichael, Co Dublin.

Her abductor and murderer, Mark Hennessy (40), a father of two who lived in Bray, Co Wicklow, was shot and killed by a garda on May 20th.

Flowers have been left just off Puck’s Castle Lane and also among gorse where it is believed Ms Valdez’s body was found.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information and are anxious to any passengers who travelled with Ms Valdez on the 185c bus on the evening of May 19th.

They are particularly interested in the whereabouts of a blue shoulder bag purchased in the retail shop, Next. The bag contains a jacket, Nike runners, a Leap card, an iPad mini, make-up, reading glasses and lip balm.

Anyone with information should contact Bray garda station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.