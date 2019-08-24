Five young men hospitalised after Donegal car crash

Five young men have been hospitalised after a serious road crash in west Co Donegal overnight.

The five friends were travelling in a car when it struck a wall on the Meenamaragh Road, Loughanure, just after midnight.

A major emergency operation was launched following the incident, including ambulance, fire and Garda personnel.

Five ambulances rushed all five men to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Some of the men were kept in overnight, but it is understood that none of their injuries are life-threatening.

A full investigation into the cause of the single-vehicle crash has been launched by gardaí.

One local man who was at the scene said: “This could have been so much worse. We have seen too much tragedy in west Donegal in recent months and we just didn’t need any more. Thankfully they’re all okay.”

On January 27th last four friends were killed when their car left the road near Gaoth Dobhair.