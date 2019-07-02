Five police face inquiry over Greenvale Hotel crush deaths

Five police officers will be investigated over a fatal crushing incident at a Co Tyrone hotel in which three teenagers died.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) died near the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown in an incident on St Patrick’s Day described by witnesses as chaotic.

Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman is starting a criminal investigation into five PSNI officers for alleged misconduct over the tragedy.

The move comes after the PSNI asked the police watchdog to look into the actions of the first officers who arrived at the scene on March 17th.

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said the PSNI would co-operate fully with the investigation.

“PSNI can confirm that it has been informed by the Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, that it is considering whether five police officers who were involved in the initial police response to the dreadful events at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on March 17th this year, have committed the offence of Misconduct in Public Office,” he said.

“We have full confidence in the Office of the Police Ombudsman to complete a thorough and independent investigation and we will co-operate fully throughout it.

“Until this is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Mr Martin added: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Morgan Barnard, Connor Currie and Lauren Bullock who tragically died at the event, and the police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths continues.” - PA