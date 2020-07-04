Five men arrested in connection with violent disorder in Co Westmeath
Five men have been arrested in connection with violent disorder and criminal damage incidents in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
Gardaí dispersed a large number of people in the Grange Crescent area on Thursday, some of whom were armed with pick axe handles.
Two men were injured and several residences were significantly damaged.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Mullingar Garda Station. He has since been charged and appeared before the courts.
During a follow-up operation on Friday, gardaí arrested three men in their 30s and one man in his 20s in connection with the incident.
A man in his 30s was later released without charge. The other three men will appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Saturday.