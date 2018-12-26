Five arrested in Christmas Day clampdown on illegal motorbikes

Five people have been arrested as part of Garda operation tackling the illegal use of scramblers, quad bikes and mopeds on Christmas morning.

The operation, which focused on Finglas and Cabra, resulted in the seizure of 11 motorbikes and two cars on Tuesday morning, An Garda Síochána said.

Of the 11 motorbikes recovered on Christmas morning, two were found to be stolen.

“In the last number of years, there has been a significant problem on Christmas morning with illegally operated scrambler bikes, quads and mopeds on the roads in Cabra and Finglas in Dublin,” An Garda said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the run up to Christmas, leaflets were distributed in schools in an attempt to warn parents and children of the dangers associated with the vehicles, gardaí said.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing. Follow-up operations are to take place in the coming days and weeks, with CCTV footage to be analysed and results of technical examinations anticipated.