Five arrested after shots fired at gardaí

Four men and a woman have been arrested after a shot was fired at gardaí when they prepared to search a house as part of an operation against a feud between two families in Cork city.

Gardaí from the Cork City Detective Unit backed up by members of the Armed Support Unit were preparing to enter a house at Island View on the Rochestown Road at about 6pm when a shot was fired at them.

Members of the Armed Support Unit quickly stormed the house, breaking down the front door and they arrested four men and a woman, and recovered two illegally held improvised firearms and ammunition.

A number of petrol bombs as well as other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes were also recovered from the premises by gardaí during a thorough search of the terraced, two-storey house.

No one was injured in the incident but the five suspects were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 72 hours.

The five, a male teenager, two men in their 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s, were brought to Togher, Bridewell and Mayfield Garda stations where they are being questioned by detectives.

Garda sources say gardaí were preparing to carry out a planned search of the house as part of an ongoing investigation into a feud between a family living in Rochestown and another family living in the Fairhill area of Cork’s northside.