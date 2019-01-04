Firefighters bring Bray fire under control but traffic disruptions remain

Firefighters have brought a large blaze under control in Bray but traffic disruptions continue as roads remain closed on Friday.

Wicklow Fire Services said work was still ongoing to extinguish pockets of fire in the building and the Main Street remained closed.

Bus services have been diverted and traffic delays are expected around the area.

Smoke was spotted billowing from windows above the Florentine Pub and Hilton’s Pharmacy, near the junction of Main Street and Quinnsboro’ Road about 1.30am on Friday.

Flames could be seen coming from the back of the building throughout the night as units of Bray, Greystones and Wicklow town fire brigades tackled the blaze.

Social media sites including Twitter also carried pictures of flames coming from the building as and engine and fire crews attended the scene.

Wicklow County Council has asked people to avoid the area and diversions are in place three fire crews from stations in Bray, Greystones and Wicklow town are attending the incident.

Go Ahead Ireland. which operates the local 184 and 185 bus routes, has diverted services from the Main Street and gardaí have closed the area to through traffic.

The Garda press office said efforts to extinguish the fire were ongoing and the cause of the fire was currently unknown.

The area of Main Street where the fire took place is adjacent to the site for the proposed Florentine shopping centre. The three-storey, red-brick building also house the pub and pharmacy at street level with overhead residential accommodation. Gardaí confirmed nobody was injured in the blaze.