Firearms and €100,000 worth of drugs seized by gardaí in Dublin

Firearms and drugs were seized by gardaí during the search of a property in north Dublin on Saturday.

Cocaine and cannabis with a combined street value of €100,000 along with the two firearms were found during the search of a residential property in the Poppintree area of Ballymun.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí were investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the area and investigations remain ongoing.