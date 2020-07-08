Firearm and cocaine found buried in Laois are seized by gardaí
Magazine and ammunition also discovered wrapped in plastic and buried on the site
Gardaí have seized a firearm and a quantity of drugs, which were discovered buried in wasteland in the midlands on Wednesday.
The discovery was made on the Canal Road in Portarlington, Co Laois. A search was conducted in the area at 1pm as part of an intelligence led operation. The firearm, a magazine and ammunition were discovered wrapped in plastic and buried on the site.
A glass jar containing a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,000 was also recovered from the site.
The firearm was confirmed safe by gardaí and brought to Portarlington Garda Station. Investigations are continuing.