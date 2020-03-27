'Firearm, ammunition' thrown from car in Co Limerick

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a suspected firearm and rounds of ammunition were thrown from a car in Co Limerick on Thursday night.

Gardaí from Mayorstone were on patrol shortly before midnight when they attempted to stop a car in the Ballynanty area.

The car was then driven at high speed through a number of housing estates and a “managed containment operation” was carried out with the Armed Support Unit

During the operation, the suspected firearm and rounds were thrown from the car, recovered by gardaí and will now be sent for analysis.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, eventually stopped in the Parteen area of Co Clare and was arrested by gardaí.

The car was seized, and the man was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he is being detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.