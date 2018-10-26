Finglas shooting believed to be related to Traveller feud

A shooting in Finglas, Dublin on Thursday night, which left a man with gunshot wounds to the arm, is believed to be related to a local feud within the Traveller community.

The incident occurred in the Meakstown area at around 8.30pm. The man was hit by a shotgun blast as he sat in the front seat of a parked car. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí say.

Armed gardaí arrived on the scene shortly after the incident but no arrests have been made.

Finglas has seen an upswing in gang violence in recent months due to a ongoing feud between criminal gangs from the area and from Ballymun.

However, this incident is understood to be related to separate ongoing feud within the Traveller community.

Gardaí in Finglas have launched an investigation and the scene was sealed off last night for a technical examination.

They appealed to witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting to contact Finglas Garda station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.