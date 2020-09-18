File into murder of Garda Colm Horkan with local State solicitor, court hears

The file into the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea is with the local State Solicitor, a court has been told.

Sergeant Mark Mahon told Harristown Court in Castlerea on Friday that the file’s preparation has involved a “complex investigation”. He said gardaí have carried out more than 350 house-to-house enquiries, taken over 200 written statements, and viewed 70 pieces of CCTV footage.

He requested that Stephen Silver, of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, be remanded in custody until October 7th.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan was shot dead on Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17th.

Mr Silver (44) was due to appear before Harristown Court by video link on Friday . It is the seventh time he has been deemed unfit to appear by video link. Previously the court heard that he has been receiving ongoing treatment in the Central Mental Hospital.

Defence solicitor Martina Moran said she was “anxious” that progress is made in relation to the file. The court heard four weeks ago that the file was nearly complete, while two weeks ago the court was told it would be with the Director of Public Prosecutions within a week.

Judge James Faughnan remanded the accused in custody to appear before Harristown Court via video link on October 7th.