Fifth person arrested in relation to alleged witness intimidation in Aaron Brady case

Gardaí have arrested a fifth person in relation to the allegation of witness intimidation in connection to the recent criminal trial of Garda killer Aaron Brady.

Brady, a 29-year-old father of one from south Armagh, was jailed last week for 40 years for the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth seven years ago.

Brady was also jailed for 14 years, to run concurrently, for his role in the armed robbery on Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, during which the detective was shot dead.

On Monday, gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) said they are continuing to investigate allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, in relation to the recent criminal trial.

Detective gardaí attached to the serious crime review team in GNBCI arrested a person in relation to this investigation on Monday.

The arrested person is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin. A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

This is the fifth such arrest in this investigation. All four persons previously arrested in relation to this investigation on October 8th have since been released without charge. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.