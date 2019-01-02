Father and son in custody over shooting of fast food workers

A father and son were in custody on Tuesday night following the shooting of two fast-food workers during an apparent botched robbery in Raheny, Dublin.

The victims, two men aged 28 and 38, received gunshot wounds to the torso after one of the raiders fired several shots from a handgun after entering Mizzoni’s Pizza in Edenmore Shopping Centre in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

It is understood neither man suffered life-threatening injuries, although one required surgery to remove bullet fragments from his chest and remains in serious condition. Both remain in Beaumont Hospital.

The suspects, a 44-year-old man and his 18-year-old son, are both drug addicts who are suspected of involvement in a string of hold-up robberies in the area. The elder man has a long list of previous convictions.

Although such robberies are relatively common in Dublin, the use of genuine firearms is rare. Most store raiders are low-level criminals who, unable to source real firearms, instead use imitation guns, pellet guns or knives.

The presumptive mandatory minimum sentence of five years for possession of a firearm is also regarded as a strong deterrent.

‘Extremely worrying’

A garda close to the investigation described the use of a real firearm in Tuesday’s robbery as “extremely worrying” and said a key part of the investigation would examine how the raiders acquired the gun.

At 12.22am, two raiders enter the takeaway and demanded money. One then fired a handgun several times, hitting the two staff members.

The raiders fled the scene with no cash after the shooting. There was only a “modest” amount of money on the premises at the time, sources said.

A massive Garda operation was launched, with armed officers rushing to the scene and remaining there through the night.

The father and son were quickly identified as suspects and arrested a short time later by local gardaí, supported by armed units. The firearm has not been recovered.

They were held separately in Raheny and Coolock Garda stations, where they were still being questioned on Tuesday night. Under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939, they can be held for up to 72 hours.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock Garda station on 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.