Fatal shooting of man in Kildare may be linked to Kinahan-Hutch feud

Gardaí believe the fatal shooting of a man in Co Kildare last night is the latest killing in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

It is understood Clive Staunton was shot dead at his home in Leixlip after attending the international soccer match at the Aviva. He was a member of the extended Hutch family.

In the past, the Kinahan gang has targeted members of the family or those associates even though many of the victims were not involved in organised crime or feuding.

If the killing is confirmed as a feud murder, which is expected, it would be the nineteenth killing in the feud since it began three years ago.

In response, the Garda has put in place a major operation in Dublin city centre and in some suburbs where some of the key gang figures live and that effort has quelled the violence.

A number of senior gang members have been convicted for their role in feud killings and others had fled abroad to hide from their rivals and the Garda.

However, while last night’s murder would be the first Kinahan-Hutch feud killing since January, it has given rise to fears about a renewal of violence from the dispute.

Mr Staunton was shot dead outside his home last night after returning from the Republic of Ireland-Northern Ireland football match in Dublin.

The victim, a man from the north inner city in his 50s, had arrived at his house in the Glen Easton Way housing estate in Leixlip, Co Kildare at about 9.15pm when he was approached by a gunman and shot.

Garda sources said he was shot in the head and died at the scene outside the house. He had moved out of the north inner city to Co Kildare about 20 years ago.

The alarm was raised immediately the shooting occurred and gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His remains were left in situ overnight and there was due to be a preliminary examination of the scene by a pathologist this morning before the body is removed for a postmortem, which was expected to show he was shot in the head.

Gardaí are working on theory the killers knew their victim’s movements. They appeared to be waiting for him to return home from the Ireland soccer game, where he sold hats and scarves and other items.

Detectives are trying to establish if the men were waiting at the scene, perhaps in a white coloured car gardaí believe they used to escape.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday to contact them at Leixlip Garda station on 01-666 7800.

Last night’s murder comes after a relatively quiet year in the Kinahan-Hutch feud; one in which the Garda has struck a number of heavy blows against the gang.

Drugs, cash and firearms have been seized very frequently from gang members. And some Kinahan gang members, or men hired by them to carry out gun attacks, have been caught on their way to carry out murders.