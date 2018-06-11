Fatal Cork stabbing: gun recovered from burnt out car

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a Polish man in his home in Cork have recovered a firearm from a burnt out car.

Mikolaj Wilk (35) was killed, and his wife, Elzbieta, also in her 30s, was injured after a gang of up to four men broke into their home early on Sunday morning.

A second women in her 30s and the couple’s children, all of whom were in the house, were not harmed.

The men entered the house armed with weapons including machetes. The husband and wife lived in a bungalow at Bridge House, Maglin Bridge, Ballincollig, Co Cork, with their two children, who are under six.

On Monday afternoon, a firearm was discovered following a technical examination of a BMW car in Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall, which will now be sent for further examination.

Speaking at Gurranabraher Garda station, Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan said: “We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“Any drivers who may have dash cam footage and travelled in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2am and 5am on the 10th June 2018.

Mikolaj Wilk, who was killed after a gang of up to four men broke into his Cork home and assaulted him, and his wife Elzbieta, who is being treated in hospital after being injured in the incident. Photograph: Provision

Suspicious

“If anyone noticed any suspicious or unusual activities in these areas in the days leading up to the incident, contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021- 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Gardaí are seeking a motive for the fatal attack on Mr Wilk, who was known locally for running a gardening business and had lived in Ireland for at least five years.

Gardaí responded to the incident at 3.17am on Sunday and were on the scene in less than five minutes.

The assailants had fled the area in a car. A silver BMW was later found burnt out at Inniskenny in Waterfall, Co Cork.

Mr Wilk was taken to Cork University Hospital where he died shortly after 5am. His wife is being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the attack has been forensically examined, and a family liaison officer has been appointed. House-to-house inquiries are ongoing as are CCTV checks.

Supt O’Sullivan said it was tragic to see a man leave a wife, family and friends behind in such circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. We are appealing for any information the public may have. This morning people would have been returning from a night out or going to or from work. If you noticed anything in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora or Waterfall areas, please contact An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí at the scene off Maglin road, Ballincollig, Co Cork where a man died and his partner was injured following an attack by a number of men armed with weapons. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

“We are appealing to taxi drivers who may have been dropping or collecting people in those areas to contact us. We are appealing to any person who may have a dashcam in their car and travels in these areas to contact us.”

Supt O’Sullivan said it was a busy road and junction and someone must have witnessed unusual activity.

“They must have witnessed something. It may appear to someone as quite insignificant but to us it could be significant.”

The bungalow was preserved for a technical examination and two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Kia Jeep, were also removed to be examined by gardaí.

‘Really good guy’

A family friend said Ms Wilk is awaiting surgery for slashed tendons and injuries to her face and hands. “She’s awake, and she knows,” Aga Deryng told RTÉ’s News at One when asked if Ms Wilk was aware of her husband’s death.

Ms Deryng thanked medical staff at the hospital for their care and compassion. She said the attack and death of Mr Wilk had been a huge shock to their friends and the wider Polish community.

People who did not know them had been in contact to offer their condolences, she added.

Ms Deryng said a GoFund me account has been set up to help get the family back on their feet. The account, which aims to raise €10,000, has so far raised €3,415.

Earlier, speaking to 96FM, Ms Deryng paid tribute to Mr Wilk. “ They are a quiet family. He is a loving husband and a really caring man. He always minded the kids. He was always around them trying to raise them as best he could. It is going to be a huge loss,” she said.

Gardaí have preserved the house for a technical examination. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“We are in total shock. We don’t know. I have no idea. He was a really good guy. He was so helpful. You could just call him and he would arrive at your door. He wasn’t a bad man at all. I am so surprised that this happened,” Ms Deryng said.

The couple came to Ireland together more than a decade ago and wed in 2011. They were to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in late June, she said.

TV3 southern correspondent Paul Byrne knew Mr Wilk through his gardening work and said he was “the salt of the earth” and was always willing and eager to work.

Another caller, Helen Queally Murphy, told 96FM: “You genuinely could not meet a nicer man. He did a lot of stuff without even being asked. The Nik we knew was a very solid, unassuming caring man. He was so courteous. He was a neat as a new pin.”

“He remembered all my kids names. It is so hard to believe that this lovely man is gone in such a horrible inhumane fashion.”

Ballincollig parish priest Fr George O’Mahony said the family remained in the prayers of the parish at this dreadful time.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí Ó’Donnabhain said the area was in shock over the viciousness of the attack.

“First of all the family were in the house. No doubt things were overheard and witnessed by young children. My thoughts would have to go to the family first and foremost. I can’t imagine what they are going through at this time.”

He added that the incident had shocked the community.

“There is no history of serious or violent crime in the town. This is very much unheard of in terms of any type of incident of this nature. It is a good place to live. I think this echoes reports that would have been in the media in terms of rural crime. People will have a fear of living on their own or in rural locations as to who is around at night.”