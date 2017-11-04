Farmer beaten and locked in shed by four raiders in Co Offaly

A farmer is recovering in hospital after being beaten and locked in a shed during an aggravated burglary in Co Offaly on Saturday morning.

The ordeal began at around 2am when four men forced their way into the man’s rural farmhouse at Glasderry beg, Brosna near Birr.

The man, who is in his mid 50s and lives alone, was beaten and then forced into the shed. He managed to escape from the shed and walk some distance to a neighbouring house where he raised the alarm.

An ambulance was called and he was being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The culprits fled the scene with a small sum of money. It’s understood this is the second time the farmhouse was target by thieves in the past six weeks.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Ormond said his thoughts were with the man who is recovering in hospital. “He will be mentally scarred from it,” he said adding that the crime has shocked the local community.

Gardai were examining the scene of the crime and making enquires on Saturday morning. They are appealing to anyone with information to contact Birr Garda Station 057-9169710 or the Garda Confidential LIne 1800 666 111.