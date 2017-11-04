Farmer beaten and locked in shed by four men in Co Offaly

A farmer is recovering in hospital after being beaten and locked in a shed during an aggravated burglary in Co Offaly on Saturday morning.

The ordeal began at around 2am when four men forced their way into the man’s rural farmhouse at Glasderry beg, Brosna near Birr.

The man, who is in his mid-50s and lives alone, was beaten and then forced into the shed. He managed to escape from the shed and walk some distance to a neighbouring house where he raised the alarm.

An ambulance was called and he was being treated in hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The culprits fled the scene with a small sum of money. It is understood this is the second time the farmhouse was target by thieves in the past six weeks.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Ormond said his thoughts were with the man who is recovering in hospital. “He will be mentally scarred from it,” he said adding that the crime had shocked the local community.

Gardaí were examining the scene of the crime and making enquiries on Saturday morning.

Birr Garda Supt Martin Cashen issued a fresh appeal in relation to incident. He said “we are appealing to farmers, residents and landowners in the Shinrone area to keep a look out for clothing possibly discarded in fields or hedges.”

“Also any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Drumakeenan and Glasderry beg areas on the N62 Birr to Roscrea Road that was noticed last night or in the days leading up to the incident,” he remarked.

“If anything is located please do not touch it and contact Birr Garda station immediately,” Supt Cashen stated.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Birr Garda Station 057-9169710 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Patrol cars

Meanwhile. the Irish Farmers’ Association is seeking more gardaí and patrol cars in rural Ireland.

IFA crime and security spokesman Jer Bergin said rural crime would be high on the agenda when its almost 950 branches held meetings in the coming weeks.

Mr Bergin believes quick arrests and sentences that reflect the seriousness of such crimes are vital to help comfort the victims and communities.

Mr Bergin said the IFA was “working in partnership with the gardaí on all issues around rural crime”. Now that the economy had improved, he said, “we are calling for rural Ireland to get its fair allocation of gardaí and Garda cars.”