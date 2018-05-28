Family wants to see ‘sparkle and colour’ at Ana Kriegel’s funeral

The family of Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel have asked mourners to wear “sparkle and colour” to her funeral on Thursday.

Ana (14) was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin earlier this month.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with her murder last week and is due to appear in court again on Friday.

Ana’s funeral is to take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin at 2.30pm on Thursday.

A notice on RIP.ie says: “Ana loved sparkle and colour. The family wish for the dress code to reflect this.

“Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption group. A donations box will be available at the Crematorium.”

Ana was adopted from Russia aged two by French-Irish parents. She was a first year student in Confey Community College in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

She was last seen alive at about 5.30pm on Monday, May 14th. A search effort began after she was reported missing that night and her remains were discovered three days later a short distance from where she was last seen.

A postmortem confirmed she had died of blunt force trauma injuries during an attack in the derelict farmhouse and that she had been sexually assaulted.