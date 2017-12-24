Family ‘very concerned’ about missing man in Louth

Gardaí have issued a missing person appeal for a Lithuanian national who was last seen near his home in Tullyallen, Co Louth four days ago.

Gintaras Vasiliaukas (30) was last seen around noon on December 20th, when he was said to be walking through the village in the direction of Navan. His family are said to very concerned for his welare.

He is described as being 5’ 7” and is of strong build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black sports jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and light blue Nike runners around the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the man’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.