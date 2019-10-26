Family pleads for return of boy’s wheelchair taken in Meath car theft

A family is appealing for the return of a stolen car containing a specially adapted wheelchair for a six-year-old boy who cannot walk.

The theft of the White Ford Kuga, registration number 182 MH958 took place in Ashbourne, Co Meath on Saturday morning.

Gardai said in a statement the specially adapted wheelchair is Kyle Fitzgerald’s only mode of transport and cannot be replaced for weeks. Kyle was born with cerebral palsy.

In a statement on the Kyle’s Wish to Walk Facebook page his family said: “Our car was stolen at 2.50am in Ashbourne and contained Kyle’s wheelchair, specially adapted car seat and his Kaye Walking/Standing frame. (see pictures)”

“The wheelchair is his only mode of transport and can’t be replaced for weeks. We NEED that back ! Please share this post in the hope they will leave it a place where it can be found and returned.”

The family also released an image which they claim shows the moment the car was taken.

They appeals to the people who took the car to leave the wheelchair someone and find a way to let the family know where it is. Insurance will sort the car but we are devastated about the wheelchair. He can’t do any of his activities without it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station Gardaí at Ashbourne please 01-8010600