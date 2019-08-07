Family of murdered UDA figure offer £10,000 reward

The family of prominent Ulster Defence Association figure John Boreland, who was murdered in north Belfast three years ago, have offered a £10,000 (€10,856) reward for information leading to the conviction of his killer.

Mr Boreland was shot as he got out of his car at Sunningdale Gardens, off the Ballysillan Road, just before 10pm on August 7th, 2016.

At the time, the chief investigating officer said he believed Mr Boreland had been killed because of “loyalist tensions”.

Three men who burned a car used by his killers were later jailed for perverting the course of justice.

His mother and father, Winnie and Billy Boreland, said their son had been “shot multiple times and left to die”.

“John was a loving Dad to three children,” his parents said, “and he never got to live to see his grandsons. He was also a much-loved brother and uncle.”

They said three years had passed without justice for their son’s brutal murder,” they said. “No one has been held accountable for taking John’s life and destroying ours in the process.

“Our broken lives will never be healed, and we can’t get peace knowing that his murderer is still out there.

“Please help us catch his killer – it’s never too late to come forward. Please tell police what you know. The number to call is 101,” they said.