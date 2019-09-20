Family of man shot dead on Bloody Sunday awarded £300,000

The family of a steward shot dead by a British soldier during the civil rights march on Bloody Sunday is to receive more than £300,000 in compensation.

The settlement announced at Belfast’s High Court on Friday covers financial loss over the death of Paddy Doherty, a married father-of-six, in Derry in January 1972. A further claim against the UK Ministry of Defence for aggravated damages remains unresolved.

Mr Doherty (31) was among 13 people killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on unarmed civilians in the city. He was shot from behind while prone on the ground. A 14th person died later.

In 2010 the Saville Inquiry into the events of Bloody Sunday established the innocence of all those killed and wounded. Those findings led the then British prime minister David Cameron to issue a public apology for the soldiers’ “unjustified” actions.

More than £2 million has been paid out in settlements and awards made in other actions against the ministry on behalf of those bereaved or injured.

With liability accepted in all cases, proceedings brought by Mr Doherty’s relatives centred on the level of damages.

Brian Fee QC, for the family, told Mr Justice McAlinden: “We have agreed the financial loss aspect, the figure is £307,324.”

The aggravated damages claim was adjourned pending the outcome of an appeal by the ministry against an earlier award of £15,000 for injury to the family of another man who died on Bloody Sunday, Bernard ‘Barney’ McGuigan.