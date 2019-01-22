Family ‘extremely worried’ for Irish man missing in Malaysia

The family of an Irish man missing in Kuala Lumpur has said it is “extremely worried” for his safety.

Stephen Warde is 31 years old and his last known location was Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of the southeast Asian country Malaysia.

Mr Warde’s family has had no contact from him since the January 1st.

In a post shared on social media, his mother Mary Morrissey said the family is “extremely worried and concerned for his safety and wellbeing as this is out of character for Stephen”.

Mr Warde is described as 180cm (5ft 11in), with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and is originally from Co Galway.

The Department of Foreign Affairs “is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”, according to a spokeswoman.