Family appeals for return of boy’s wheelchair taken in Meath car theft

A family is appealing for the return of a stolen car containing a specially adapted wheelchair for a little boy who cannot walk.

The theft of the White Ford Kuga, registration number 182 MH958 took place in Ashbourne, Co Meath on Saturday morning.

Gardai said in a statement the specially adapted wheelchair is Kyle’s only mode of transport and cannot be replaced for weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station Gardaí at Ashbourne please (01) 801 0600.