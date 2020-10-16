Extra Garda checkpoints to be rolled out over weekend

Additional Garda checkpoints and patrols are being rolled out nationwide this weekend to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

A “high visibility” policing plan which is focused on support for the vulnerable and crime prevention takes effect from 7am on Friday until midnight on Sunday and is in addition to the work being done under Operation Fanacht and Operation Navigation.

Under Operation Fanacht, large-scale checkpoints on national roads are taking place in a bid to reduce unnecessary journeys while under Operation Navigation members of the force conduct spot checks at licensed premises to see if Covid-19 guidelines are being followed.

This weekend’s policing plan is focused on ensuring engagement by An Garda Síochána with the public through three key strands.

Crime prevention patrols will be increased across the country, particularly at public amenities, parks, and natural beauty spots.

Checkpoints with an enhanced focus on crime prevention and detection will also take place.

Community gardaí will also continue to work with individuals, community groups, statutory agencies, charities and local businesses to provide a range of services to assist and protect the most vulnerable.

Members are engaging with people to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations through the “four Es” approach of engage, educate, encourage, and only where provided for and as a last resort, enforcement.

Deputy Garda commissioner of policing and security John Twomey said if people need assistance they should contact their local Garda station.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Garda members throughout the country have being helping the vulnerable and those who feel isolated,” he said.

“This involved simple, but important tasks such as collecting their prescription, delivering their pension, or even socially distanced contact. If people need such assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”