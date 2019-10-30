Extra gardaí deployed to Border to deal with criminality

Extra security resources are to be deployed along the Border to deal with issues such as the intimidation and attacking of directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Speaking after the weekly Cabinet meeting - but before the Cabinet sub committee on security, which was attended by the Garda Commissioner and the Defence Forces Chief of Staff - Mr Varadkar said the State will restore law and order.

“The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and I are going to meet with the Garda Commissioner for a meeting really about three particular issues that have given us cause for concern: the threats to the lives and safety of the Quinn Insurance directors, the involvement of at least five Irish people in human trafficking and migrants and also recent attacks on the Garda station at Emyvale and on the property of public representatives, on Martin Kenny TD,” Mr Varadkar said.

“These are issues we take of the utmost seriousness. They do raise questions about the rule of law in his State and I want to assure people that the State won’t be found wanting in ensuring that law and order prevails and that people in the Border counties can be assured of their peace and their security.

“There has been a very significant increase in Garda resources in the Border counties. There is an extra 150 gardaí assigned there just in the last two years. There is an extra 50 garda staff and an armed support unit now operational in Cavan.

“But we are keen to talk about how we can provide additional resources for the gardai in that area.

“I am going to talk to the Garda Commissioner later on and also what additional actions could be taken to ensure that law and order prevails in the area, including greater cross border co-operation.

“These are things we are taking with the utmost seriousness in government. We must have the rule of law prevail and law and order prevail in all parts of our country and people who live in the border counties are entitled to peace and security just like everyone else.”

He was speaking as one of the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) warned that members of the public with information about the attacks would only come forward if they felt protected.

Tony Lunney, whose brother and co-director Kevin was the victim of a brutal attack last month, said he too could only hold out against his would-be attackers if he saw progress in tackling them.

Asked if he believed those behind the campaign might kill him, he said: “I would put nothing past them.”

On Tuesday, just as Kevin Lunney made his first tentative return to work, he and fellow QIH directors received a second threat warning them they “haven’t learned your lesson” from last month’s abduction and torture.

A “permanent solution” could be found, it said.

“It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever...it’s like a bad dream. But you have to take is serious, any of these (threats),” Tony Lunney told RTÉ’s Drivetime on Wednesday.

The latest warning was directed at Tony Lunney, the firm’s production director; his brother Kevin, the chief operations officer; Liam Caffrey, chief executive; chief financial officer Dara O’Reilly; and Mr McCartin, a non-executive director.

As regards the likelihood of members of the local community giving police vital information in tracking down and prosecuting those responsible, Mr Lunney said it had improved following an appeal from Cavan priest Fr Oliver O’Reilly but that there had to be some confidence it would make a difference.

“They need to be able to see that they are going to be protected, that there is going to be action,” he said.

“People need to see results if they give information or if they put their heads above the parapet...for real information and to convict people, people need to be sure that it’s going to be dealt with.”

The company directors are due to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Tuesday to discuss the issues, and Mr Lunney said he had been left “amazed” at the lack of apparent police intelligence ahead of his brother’s abduction.

Intimidating posters also remain in the area with some uncertainty regarding who had the authority to remove them. One near the Ballyconnell cement plant details the salaries of QIH directors while noting Sean Quinn, the firm’s former owner, earned “zero”, Mr Lunney said.

“I can’t speak for everyone else but my position on it is I’m certainly not running away. But I need to see results on the ground,” he said.

“I won’t be for hanging around in the long term if I don’t see these issues dealt with.”