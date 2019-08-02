Explosive device discovered in Santry, Dublin

Buildings in Santry were evacuated on Thursday morning after an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered in the area.

Members the army bomb disposal team were called to the scene at 10.10am on Thursday following a Garda request that they investigate a suspect device in Santry, Dublin 9.

The area was cordoned off, buildings were evacuated and the IED was identified and made safe, according a to a statement from the Irish Defence Forces. The device was removed for further examination and the bomb disposal team left the area at 12.10pm.

The Defence Forces has reminded members of the public that should they encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they must maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.