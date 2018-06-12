‘Examiner’ journalist rejects garda’s ‘smear campaign’ claim

Another journalist has given evidence to the Charleton Tribunal which conflicts with claims from the former head of the Garda Press Office Supt Dave Taylor.

Supt Taylor has told the tribunal that he briefed Irish Examiner political correspondent Juno McEnroe as part of an alleged smear campaign against Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Supt Taylor has said he was told to brief journalists that Sgt McCabe was motivated by revenge in making whistleblowing disclosures and he was to mention the fact that Sgt McCabe had been the subject of a child sex abuse allegation in 2006 that was dismissed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However Mr McEnroe said that he never heard of the 2006 allegation until after Supt Taylor had been moved from the Garda Press Office and that it may have been as late as 2016 or 2017 before he heard of the allegation.

He said it may have been mentioned to him in January 2014, when Sgt McCabe was coming to Leinster House to give evidence to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee, that Sgt McCabe was not “trustworthy” but that this was not expanded on in any way and did not question Sgt McCabe’s motivation in whistleblowing.

He said the comment that was made to him at the time was by way of “gossip” or “prattle”. He said he could not recall who may have “planted this question mark” in his mind.

He said he did not want, for reasons of journalistic privilege, to answer any specific questions about what Supt Taylor may or may not have said to him.

Mr McEnroe is one of 11 journalists with whom Supt Taylor has said he spoke as part of the alleged smear campaign. Irish Examiner crime correspondent Cormac O’Keeffe, who is another of the journalists named by Supt Taylor, said he did not want to answer any questions about what he might or might not have been told by sources, or which might serve to identify a source.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton said he was going to take it from what Mr O’Keeffe had told the tribunal that it was not conceivable that former commissioners Martin Callinan or Nóirín O’Sullivan were in communication with the witness in relation to a smear campaign. He also said that a journalist could come to the tribunal and claim journalistic privilege and the next day write an article saying that a member of An Garda Síochána had said nasty thing to him about Sgt McCabe. It seemed to be “absurd” that a journalist was at liberty to do that.

Mr O’Keeffe said he had no intention of writing such an article but he was concerned about answering any questions that might indicate who was or was not a source. The tribunal, he said, was set up with specific terms of reference with specific people in mind.

A number of the journalists named by Supt Taylor have now directly or indirectly rejected his claim. No journalist has as yet supported his claim.