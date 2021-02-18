Ex-teacher and coach to be sentenced for abuse of 23 boys

A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin private school who abused 23 students is to be sentenced on Thursday.

John McClean (76) abused the boys between 1973 and 1990 while he worked for Terenure College.

He left the school in 1996 after certain allegations were made and took up a role coaching rugby with UCD.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the first complaint to gardaí ­ in this case was made in 2016.

McClean assaulted several of the victims under the guise of fitting them for costumes for plays he produced in the school.

He also abused boys he brought to his office after they had gotten into trouble in class. One such victim was the younger brother of another victim.

The court heard that some of the victims believed they were either not selected for or dropped from the school rugby team as punishment for challenging him over his sexual abuse of them.

McClean, of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, pleaded guilty to 27 charges of indecently assaulting the boys at Terenure College in Dublin on dates between 1973 and 1990. Further charges are being taken into consideration.

The accused had denied all offences when interviewed by gardaí and three trial dates were fixed before he finally pleaded guilty in November 2020.