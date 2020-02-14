Ex-Scout leader questioned over sex abuse of more than 20 boys in Cork

Gardai in Cork have arrested a man for questioning about sexual abuse of young boys over the last 30 years while serving as a scout leader.

Detectives arrested the man at his home in Cork city at 7am for questioning after over 20 men made complaints that they were abused by the man.

The men, who range in age from their 20s to their 40s, have alleged they were each abused by the man when they were teenagers and were alone with him.

They have alleged the abuse happened at a variety of locations including at the man’s home, a scout hall and a scout camp between 1980s and the 2000s.

In some cases the men have alleged the abuse began when the man plied them with alcohol and showed them pornographic movies at his home.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they are released or charged.

The man was taken to Togher Garda Station where he is being questioned by officers about the allegations by the complainants.

Gardaí have also begun a series of searches on foot of the complaints including ones at the man’s home, two business premises, a scout hall and a scout camp.

It is the second time that the man has been arrested by gardaí investigating allegations of child sex abuse by members of the Scouts in Cork.

He was previously arrested in October 2018 and questioned for several hours at Togher Garda Station before being released without charge.

It’s understood the man was stood down by the scouting authorities a number of years ago when they learned of the first complaint made against him.