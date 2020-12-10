European cases taken by Irish women over symphysiotomies declared inadmissible

Three Irish women who took a case about a controversial surgical procedure to the European Court of Human Rights have been told the court has unanimously declared the applications inadmissible.

The decisions are final, the court said.

The women were given symphysiotomies in advance of or during labour in the 1960s in three different Irish hospitals.

A symphysiotomy is a now outdated surgical procedure in which the cartilage of the pubic symphysis is divided to widen the pelvis allowing childbirth when there is a mechanical problem.

The three women said they were not informed about the procedure and did not give their full and informed consent. They also allege that they suffered physical and psychological trauma as a result of the procedure.

The three women - LF, KO’S, and WMwere born, respectively, in 1939, 1934, and 1935, and live in Dublin, Co Cork and Co Meath.

The women’s cases were among ten applications by women who had undergone the procedure in different Irish maternity hospitals in the 1960s and 1970s.

The women said that the use of the procedure had not been the subject of domestic investigation that was compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights, and that, in addition, they had been unable to fully litigate their claim at the level of Irish domestic law.

One women also complained that in allowing symphysiotomies to take place, the State had failed in its obligation to protect women from inhuman and degrading treatment.

In one case the court found the complaint to be inadmissible as the woman had failed to exhaust domestic remedies. In the other two cases it found the women’s complaints to be manifestly ill-founded, indicating that a question regarding the exhaustion of domestic remedies also arose.

It is estimated that up to 1,500 Irish women had the procedure performed on them. In 2012 a draft report on the controversial procedure found that it had continued to be carried out at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth almost twenty years after it had been phased out in other Irish hospitals.

The draft report by Prof Oonagh Walsh suggested that it may have continued to be used in the Drogheda hospital because of its Catholic ethos. The hospital had at the time an absolute ban on artificial contraception, even when it became both legal and broadly acceptable in other hospitals.

A support group called Survivors of Symphysiotomy strongly disputed the draft report’s finding that the procedure could be more successful that caesarean sections were at the time.

The group described the government-commissioned report as “defending the latter-day practice of symphysiotomy, a mutilating operation that often led to horrendous side effects”, and called for the statute of limitations to be set aside so that all women affected could access the courts.