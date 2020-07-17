Estimated €2.5 million in drugs seized by gardaí at Dublin house

Cannabis, MDMA, ecstasy tablets and ketamine worth an estimated €2.5 million were found by gardaí during a search of a house in Dublin on Thursday.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Divisional Drugs Unit based at Ronanstown Garda station carried out the search in the Kingswood area of Dublin 22 as part of investigations into drug dealing in local communities known as Operation Tara.

Gardaí discovered 34 kilos of vacuum-packed cannabis with an estimated value of €680,000, MDMA worth €40,860, pink “Upjohn” tablets worth €22,146, blue ecstasy tablets valued at €176,190 and pink powder for Upjohn tablets valued at €168,000 and €3,550 respectively.

White ecstasy tablets valued at €66,240, ketamine worth €60,000, Xanax tablets valued at €81,700 and further ecstasy worth €1.18 million were also found.

Suspected drugs paraphernalia including a drugs press, mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material were also seized by gardaí.

A Garda investigation is under way, and no arrests have been made to date.

Chief Supt Finbarr Murphy of Dublin West Division said the seizure is another example of the impact of Operation Tara on drug dealing.

“We will continue to detect and aggressively disrupt illegal drug dealing at all levels in order to protect our communities from the ravages of drugs,” he said. “I will continue to increase the allocation of resources to meet this challenge”.