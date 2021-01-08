English police seek Irish relatives of deceased man with no known next-of-kin

Police in England are looking for relatives in Ireland of a 70-year-old man found dead at his home in North Yorkshire last week.

Simon Curtis Smith died at his home in Scarborough and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Police enquiries so far have not revealed any next-of-kin for Mr Smith, it said. North Yorkshire’s Coroners Office believes he may have relatives in Ireland, although it is not known whereabouts.

Anyone who can help locate any members of his family is asked to contact North Yorkshire’s Coroners Office on (0044) 01609 643168.