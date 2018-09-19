Encrypted devices found as gardaí carry out organised crime raids

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of drug trafficking after a series of raids in the capital targeting organised crime.

The man is being questioned by gardaí in the city’s Bridewell station after they seized a quantity of heroin during the searches.

“A number of encrypted communications devices have been seized in the course of the seven searches”, the Garda statement added.

Assistant Commissioner, John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations (SCO) said: “The searches undertaken this morning represent further evidence of the Garda Siochána’s unrelenting efforts to dismantle organised crime groups (OCGs) that are involved in drug trafficking and a wide range of other criminality and who are attempting to murder particular people”.

The operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) and personnel within DMR North Central division.