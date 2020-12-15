Emergency services respond to large fire near Sligo town

Emergency services are responding to a fire at a property outside of Sligo town in the Larkhill Road area.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with a number of fire service units responding to the incident.

Sligo County Council has warned people in the local area to take care due to smoke from the blaze. Larkhill Road has been closed off with local traffic diversions in place.

People in the area have been advised to keep their windows closed, as the fire is believed to have involved asbestos, according to reports from RTÉ.