Elvis sniffs out contraband cigarettes worth €400,000 in Meath

Revenue officers seized 670,000 contraband cigarettes in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The seizure was made at a business premises with the assistance of Revenue’s detector dog Elvis.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Jim’ have an estimated retail value of over €408,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €299,000.

Revenue said the seizure is part of its ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco.

If businesses or members of the public have any information about smuggling or the sale of illegal tobacco products, they can contact Revenue on their confidential line 1800 295 295.