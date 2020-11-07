Eleven retailers persist with Covid-19 breaches, Garda says

Eleven retail premises have continued with suspected breaches of Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, the Garda has said.

In a statement the Garda said where premises continued with suspected breaches of regulations files will be sent to the DPP.

Gardai said checks of retail premises across the State have shown the vast majority are compliant or came into compliance when requested to do so since the Level 5 restrictions were introduced last month.

Figures released on Saturday show breaches of public health guidelines under the Government’s Living with Covid-19 strategy between October 22nd-31st.

Under the Level 5 restrictions only non-retail outlets can open for a six week period. Shops which can open until the beginning of December include supermarkets, pharmacies, health and hardware stores, shops selling PPE, fuel providers, shops selling things deemed essential for the welfare of animals and shops selling products necessary for the “essential upkeep and functioning of places of residence and businesses”.

All retail outlets which can operate a click and collect system, home delivery or phone ordering can also continue to trade although people will not be able to visit the shops to browse the aisles.

Figures released by the Garda show have also been 13 incidents where individuals were suspected of breaching travel restriction regulations and files have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

There was one incident of the non-wearing of a face mask reported during the first 10 days of Level 5 restrictions, which has resulted in a file being sent to the DPP, bringing the total number to eight since it became a regulation.

On five occasions there has been a failure to provide contact tracing details on passenger landing forms.

Since October 22nd, gardai have operated 132 checkpoints on major roads and approximately 1,000 other checkpoints on secondary and minor roads per day.

Average traffic volumes for private cars is currently down 50 per cent from pre-Covid levels, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Some categories of crime, such as burglary, have fallen since the introduction of the Level 5 restrictions while others remain at similar levels.

John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, said it is welcome to see “continuing high levels of compliance” with the Level 5 public health guidelines.

“ We know it is not easy, but it is vital that we all work together to maintain this in the weeks ahead to further reduce the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“Compliance among retail premises also remains very high. This is appreciated. However, there are still some retailers who are potentially in breach of the regulations. We will continue to focus our attention on those retailers.

“I would like to remind the public that gardaí around the country are here to help at this difficult time, particularly those who are vulnerable or feel isolated. If you know of someone who, for instance, needs their shopping done, their pension collected or checked on please contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”