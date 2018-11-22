Elderly couple found dead in house near Kilkenny

An elderly couple have been found dead at their home on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Gardaí remain at the scene at Kilderry on the Johnswell Road. The cause of their deaths has not been established and the State Pathologist has been informed of the deaths.

The couple’s remains are expected to be removed to Waterford Regional Hospital later today.

The bodies of the man (83) and woman (79) were discovered on Wednesday evening.