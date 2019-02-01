Eighth arrest made in Ian Ogle murder investigation

An eighth suspect has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a Belfast community worker.

Ian Ogle (45) was stabbed 11 times by a group of men on Sunday night.

One line of inquiry being pursued by officers investigating the killing is that members of the East Belfast UVF were responsible.

The latest arrest saw a 36-year-old man detained. He was taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast city centre for questioning.

A 22-year-old man also remained in police custody on Friday morning.

Six other people arrested in connection with the murder — four men and two women — were all subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries.

Mr Ogle was attacked as he prayed with a pastor on a street near his home in Cluan Place.

More than 1,000 people attended a vigil in his memory on Wednesday, bringing the busy Albertbridge Road to a standstill.

Those attending heard a plea for answers and justice for the Ogle family, but no revenge.–PA