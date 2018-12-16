Eight security guards injured in attack on house at centre of eviction row

A Roscommon TD has appealed for calm after eight security staff who had been occupying a repossessed house were injured in an overnight attack.

The eviction of two bothers and a sister from their home near Strokestown earlier this week has sparked an angry response.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, dozens of men arrived at the farmhouse at Falsk and in the ensuing melee the eight security men were injured,and four vehicles were burned out. A vet was later called to the scene to put down a dog which was injured.

Gardaí said they were investigating criminal damage and assault.

Deputy Eugene Murphy, who knows the family at the centre of the eviction row, appealed for calm. The Fianna Fáil TD, who is based in Strokestown, said he would be contacting the bank involved in the case on Monday morning to see if anything could be done to ease tensions.

“Whatever the circumstances of this case it appears to me that it (the eviction) was handled in a cold manner,” he said.

“I will talk to the bank to see if anything can be done to ease tensions.”

Online footage of last Tuesday’s eviction in which security men dressed in black and with dogs are seen removing the family from the house, has sparked a furious reaction locally. One of the security staff who is told that he should be ashamed as an Irish man, is heard on the video telling one of those objecting to the eviction that he is British.



In the Dáil earlier this week, Independent TD Michal Fitzmaurice said gardaí had “aided and abetted” those involved in the repossession.

He said that gardaí blocked off two roads while between 20 and 30 men from the North “pegged three people out of a house, two of them elderly, and left them on the side of the road”.

Supt Seamus Boyle who is heading the investigation into Sunday morning’s attack said the role of the Garda was to prevent a breach of the peace. There have been no arrests in connection with Sunday’s attack which took place at 5.30am.

The bungalow and adjacent farm property, which are located on a quiet country road, were sealed off as gardaí examined the scene.

The scene at a house outside Strokestown Roscommon, where a group of men arrived early on Sunday morning and ejected security personnel from the property. Photograph: Brian Farrell

Gardaí have confirmed that three of the security men injured in the early morning attack were hospitalised with two taken to Sligo hospital and one to Mullingar.

The owners of the property, two brothers and a sister are aged in their 50s and early 60s. Mr Murphy said he was especially concerned for one of the brothers who would be very upset to be out of his home, especially in the run up to Christmas.

He said locals were very upset at how events have unfolded. “This eviction has been handled very, very badly. People are upset at what happened to the family and people do not want violence. I would condemn violence of any kind and from any side,” he added.