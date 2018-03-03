Eight men due in court today over looting in Tallaght

Eight men are due to be charged this morning in relation to the looting and burglary of several stores in Tallaght and Citywest on Friday night.

The men are all aged between 24 and 47 years old, and will appear before the Criminal Court of Justice on Saturday morning.

The men are being charged with various offences ranging from theft to burglary, and trespassing.

Another man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property but has not yet been charged, and is being held for further questioning by gardaí.

A Lidl store on Fortunestown Lane in Citywest was looted and the roof was smashed in using a digger.

Two other stores were targeted in the area: a Centra store in Jobstown and a Topaz filling station in Citywest.