Eight gardaí suspended as part of corruption investigation

Eight gardaí have been suspended as part of a major Garda investigation into corruption in public office.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that the eight members were suspended earlier on Saturday, as a result of an ongoing investigation, which is being led by an Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations (SCO).

The suspensions come after lengthy enquiries by a team of officers attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Further to an ongoing investigation led by the Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations (SCO), involving personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), eight members of An Garda Síochána have been suspended,” a Garda spokesman said.

“This element of the investigation is focused on corruption in public office.“

“As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting on the rank or the location of the members of An Garda Síochána who have been suspended,” the spokesman added.