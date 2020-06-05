Eight dogs worth €5,000 seized by gardaí in Co Tipperary

Eight dogs believed to be worth about €5,000 were seized by gardaí while they were carrying out a speed check in Co Tipperary on Thursday.

Gardaí were carrying out the check on the M8 at Ashill, Thurles when they saw a van exceeding the speed limit.

The van was stopped and while speaking with the driver, gardaí from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit heard dogs barking in the rear of the van.

Gardaí searched the van and found eight dogs that are believed to be worth about €5,000.

Photograph: An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook Page

The driver and passenger could give no explanation as to ownership of the dogs, which were also not microchipped, gardaí said.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.