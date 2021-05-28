Eight arrested in Limerick after €900,000 worth of cannabis herb seized

Eight people have been arrested in Limerick city following Garda raids on a number of properties, suspected of being involved in the supply, sale and distribution of drugs.

An estimated €900,000 worth of cannabis herb and around €45,000 in cash was seized by gardaí during the searches. The exact value of the cannabis herb will be determined by further analysis.

Eight people, including a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, were arrested following the searches. Seven men were arrested in total, with the youngest aged in his 20s.

A Garda spokesman said the operation “represents the ongoing investigations into drug distribution networks in the mid-west.”

The group are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, across a number of Garda stations in Limerick.