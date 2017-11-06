Eight arrested after ‘serious public order incident’ at Finglas pub

Eight men have been arrested in Finglas following a public order incident at a Dublin pub last month.

The arrests follow a “serious public order incident” between a large group of men at a pub on Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas at about 9pm on October 19th.

The eight men, aged between 23 and 35, were arrested on Monday after gardaí investigating the incident obtained warrants and searched a number of homes.

The search was carried out by gardaí from the local Finglas detective unit and the drugs and burglary response units, with assistance from the emergency response and armed support units.

The men have been detained at Finglas, Blanchardstown, Ballymun and Clondalkin Garda stations under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended.