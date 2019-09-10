Dubliner to go on trial in New York for death of Longford man in 2018

A 25-year-old Dublin man is set to go on trial in New York in November in connection with the death of another man in the city last year.

Steven O’Brien, of 42nd Street, Queens, New York but originally from Dublin is due to go on trial on November 14th.

He is accused of assaulting Danny McGee (21) of Drumlish, Co Longford in the early hours of November 22nd, 2018. Mr McGee was found unconscious at 4am outside the Gaslight Bar in Queens.

He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead. It is understood he died of a head injury. Mr O’Brien is accused of third-degree assault, which carries up to a year in prison, and intends to plead not guilty.

Mr O’Brien’s lawyer Matthew Gartenberg confirmed that the trail was expected to begin in November.

“We are preparing for trial, and are mounting a vigorous defence to the allegations,” Mr Gartenberg told The Irish Times.