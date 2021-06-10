Dubliner extradited from Turkey over Kinahan-Hutch feud murder

A man has arrived back in Dublin Airport accompanied by Garda members after being extradited to face criminal charges in relation to the murder of Dubliner Gareth Hutch as part of the Kinahan-Hutch feud five years ago.

Thomas McConnell (36) has been in custody in Turkey for almost one year as the Garda investigation into his alleged actions in Dublin continued. While his extradition was due to take place last month it was cancelled due to complications related to the pandemic.

However, gardaí have now accompanied him on a commercial flight back to Dublin, where he arrived on Thursday afternoon.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed Mr McConnell, known as “Nicky”, should face charges in relation to the murder of Gareth Hutch in May, 2016.

Mr McConnell, who is from Ballymun in north Dublin, was now expected to appear before the courts in Dublin in relation to the charge the DPP directed he should face. That court sitting was expected to take place as early as Thursday evening.

Initial news of his extradition from Turkey to the Republic emerged in The Star newspaper in a report by crime journalist Michael O’Toole.

Gareth Hutch (35), a father of one, was killed close to his flat at Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1.

A taxi driver, he had previously been charged in connection with an armed robbery in which an accomplice was shot dead by a Garda but he was not regarded as a major gang figure. He was the third member of the extended Hutch family to lose his life to the Kinahan-Hutch feud at the time of his murder.